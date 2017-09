The Top In-House Hires Of August

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- August's notable legal department appointments include a new general counsel at the company behind the popular app Snapchat, internal promotions at FedEx and JCPenny and a lawyer who rose through the ranks of his company — from summer intern to senior vice president and general counsel.



Snap Inc. kicked off the month by tapping Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partner Michael O'Sullivan as the company's new general counsel. O'Sullivan had previously represented Google Inc. and Bank of America. He replaced Chris Handman, formerly of Hogan Lovells LLP, who had...

