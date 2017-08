Greece Tells DC Circ. $63M Award Wrongly Turned To Dollars

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Greece asked the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to overturn part of a ruling enforcing a $63 million award issued to Leidos Inc. in a contract dispute over a public safety system for the 2004 Olympic Games, arguing the lower court abused its discretion when it converted the award from euros into dollars.



In April, a D.C. federal judge had increased an arbitral award granted to Leidos originally worth $42 million to $63 million to account for interest, arbitration fees and an adjustment in the exchange rate. Leidos,...

