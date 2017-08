Thelonious Monk Estate Hits Brewery With IP Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The estate of jazz legend Thelonious Monk hit North Coast Brewing Co. Inc. with a trademark infringement suit in California federal court Tuesday over a beer named "Brother Thelonious Belgian Style Abbey Ale."



Monk’s son, Thelonious Sphere Monk Jr., says in the complaint that sometime before January 2016 he verbally agreed to allow North Coast to use his father’s likeness and name "for the limited purpose" of selling the ale, if the company promised to donate a percentage of the profits to the Thelonious Monk Institute...

