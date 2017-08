OMB Pushes Pause On EEOC Pay Data Collection

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday paused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s collection of pay data from businesses’ employer information reports, calling some aspects of the recently expanded collection “unnecessarily burdensome.”



The White House’s largest office initiated a review and immediate stay of the EEOC’s collection of information on pay data on the reports, called EEO-1s, which would have required all businesses with 100 or more workers to submit pay data by gender, race and ethnicity on their forms. The first deadline for...

