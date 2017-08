Fraudster Gets 4 Years, Must Pay $2.1M In TV Station Scheme

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A former Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and $2.1 million in restitution for stealing more than $2 million from investors that he claimed would be used to help fund a satellite television network startup, according to federal court documents.



U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim sentenced Colin A. Chisholm III to 48 months in prison, with three years of supervised release, for one count of mail fraud and ordered him to pay about $2.1 million in restitution. Five remaining counts of...

