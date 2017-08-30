Grab Nabs $2.5B In Funding Round, Partners With Toyota

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab said Wednesday that it has raised $2.5 billion in a funding round that included an investment from Toyota Group as the companies also announced a new technological partnership.



The funding round was led by Japanese telecommunications and internet conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. and Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, Grab said in a statement. SoftBank and Didi Chuxing were both previous investors in Grab and contributed $2 billion in the latest financing.



Toyota’s contribution comes through a fund launched earlier this year by...

