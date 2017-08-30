Grab Nabs $2.5B In Funding Round, Partners With Toyota

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab said Wednesday that it has raised $2.5 billion in a funding round that included an investment from Toyota Group as the companies also announced a new technological partnership.

The funding round was led by Japanese telecommunications and internet conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. and Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, Grab said in a statement. SoftBank and Didi Chuxing were both previous investors in Grab and contributed $2 billion in the latest financing.

Toyota’s contribution comes through a fund launched earlier this year by...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular