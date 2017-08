Hardy Urges DC Court To Enforce Award Against India

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Hardy Oil and Gas affiliate asked a D.C. federal judge Tuesday to confirm an arbitral award of what it says is $74 million against India following a dispute over rights to certain natural gas reserves, slamming the country’s contention that enforcing the award would violate U.S. public policy.



The arbitral award of 5 billion rupees — which Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. told the court corresponds to roughly $74 million — was issued in 2013 by a tribunal in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after it...

