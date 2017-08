WTO Strikes Down Brazilian Tax Breaks On Cars, Tech Goods

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization panel on Wednesday faulted a series of Brazilian tax breaks and subsidies for cars and information technology products, ruling that those measures provided an unfair advantage to domestic producers and handing a win to the European Union and Japan.



The sprawling case saw the EU and Japan lodge separate challenges to seven different Brazilian tax and subsidy programs, all of which were found to be in violation of at least some portion of the WTO’s rules.



While the panel’s analysis of the...

