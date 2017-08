Ex-Apple Worker Shopped With Company Card, NJ AG Says

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT) -- A former administrative assistant for Apple Inc. was indicted Tuesday for allegedly embezzling about $243,000 from the company and using the ill-gotten gains on luxury items from upscale retailers like Gucci, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced Wednesday.



A state grand jury indicted Toni Ann Branca, 41, of Livingston, New Jersey, on one charge of second-degree theft by deception following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice's Financial & Computer Crimes Bureau, according to Porrino. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a...

