Subway Eaters To Take Another Bite After Footlong Deal Nixed
Five days after the Seventh Circuit struck down a settlement that would've paid attorneys more than $500,000 while instituting what the appellate panel called pointless changes at Subway franchisor Doctor’s Associates Inc., the customers told the district court overseeing their multidistrict litigation that they will restart the litigation....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login