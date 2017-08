NJ Media Group Wins Revival Of Fraud Suit Over IT Contracts

Law360, Hackensack, N.J. (August 30, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday revived a newspaper publisher's fraud lawsuit alleging a former information technology executive granted millions in unauthorized contracts to his friend's business, ruling that a trial was in order because expert witness testimony and other evidence made the claims plausible.



The two-judge panel's decision handed a victory to North Jersey Media Group Inc., publisher of The Record, which appealed the summary judgment dismissal of its suit alleging former two computer companies hired by former IT vice president Peter Van Lenten...

