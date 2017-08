Pa. Defense Atty Stopped Short In Abuse-Of-Process Claims

Law360, Philadelphia (August 30, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia-area medical malpractice defense attorney who fought off a $1 million sanction over allegations she failed to warn an expert witness about barred testimony cannot pursue abuse-of-civil-process claims against her adversaries in the case, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday.



Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Arnold New dismissed with prejudice plaintiff Nancy Raynor’s claims that attorney Matthew D'Annunzio, his previous firm Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP, attorney Joseph Messa, his firm Messa & Associates PC, and William Hill, another Klehr Harrison attorney, engaged in abusive...

