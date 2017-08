FX Says De Havilland's Feud Threatens Free Speech

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- FX Networks LLC urged a California state judge Tuesday to strike a suit brought by “Gone With the Wind” actress Olivia de Havilland over the hit TV show “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which she says included her without permission and cast her in a false light, deeming the action a meritless attack on free speech.



The network behind “Feud,” which details the rivalry between de Havilland’s close friend Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, asked to strike the latest iteration of the two-time Academy Award winner’s suit...

