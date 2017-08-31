Jones Day Adds Ex-Boeing Atty To Torts Team In Detroit

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has brought on former Boeing Company legal department senior counsel Stephen Cowen to its business and tort litigation practice in Detroit, the company announced Wednesday.



Cowen joins Jones Day's Detroit office as of counsel after three years with Boeing, where he served as the lead lawyer for the aerospace company's Horizon X initiative and venture capital unit, an experience Tim Melton, partner-in-charge of the Detroit office, said will serve Cowen well representing Jones Day's clients in complex business disputes, white collar defense, trials, appeals,...

To view the full article, register now.