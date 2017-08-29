Fla. Consumer Hits Auto Retailer With TCPA Suit

By Sophia Morris

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida car dealership group is sending unwanted texts to prospective customers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in federal court.

Named plaintiff April Gillmore claims that Lokey Automotive Group sent her a text message in June, telling her that she had an unrepaired recall on her 2003 Volkswagen Jetta and that she should schedule an appointment with the dealership. Gillmore said that she never consented to receive such texts, accusing the dealership of obtaining phone...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Gillmore v. Lokey Automotive Group, Inc.


Case Number

8:17-cv-02064

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Elizabeth A. Kovachevich

Date Filed

August 29, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular