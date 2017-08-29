Fla. Consumer Hits Auto Retailer With TCPA Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida car dealership group is sending unwanted texts to prospective customers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in federal court.



Named plaintiff April Gillmore claims that Lokey Automotive Group sent her a text message in June, telling her that she had an unrepaired recall on her 2003 Volkswagen Jetta and that she should schedule an appointment with the dealership. Gillmore said that she never consented to receive such texts, accusing the dealership of obtaining phone...

