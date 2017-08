NY Says Paid Family Leave Deductions Will Be Post-Tax

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- New York state's tax officials pushed out their first set of guidance on the Empire State's new paid family leave program last week, stating that employees' benefits will be deducted post-tax, among other provisions.



The guidance comes as employers in the state brace for the new paid family leave program, set to start in January. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the final set of regulations for the general program last month, but the Department of Taxation and Finance's guidance issued last week covers the tax...

