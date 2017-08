CAS Sides With FIFA In Bolivian Soccer Eligibility Dispute

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday said the Bolivian Football Federation must forfeit a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches after fielding a player in the games who was ineligible to compete for the country.



The three-arbitrator panel upheld a ruling by FIFA which ordered the federation to forfeit matches against Peru and Chile played in September 2016. FIFA had said that Paraguayan-born Nelson Cabrera was not eligible to play for the Bolivian men’s national team even though he assumed Bolivian nationality in...

