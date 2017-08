PGA Tour Must Face Golfer Singh's Suit Over Doping Claims

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Wednesday refused the PGA Tour Inc.’s last-ditch bid to avoid Vijay Singh’s 4-year-old lawsuit over his suspension for alleged doping, saying the professional golfer has raised significant issues of fact for a jury to decide.



The dispute centers on Singh’s temporary suspension for using the purportedly illicit deer antler spray as a performance-enhancing drug, though the suspension was later dropped after the World Anti-Doping Agency said the spray was not prohibited.



Singh’s suit has been whittled down to a single...

