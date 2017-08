Malaysian Fund Pays Part Of Settlement After Late Start

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- After missing an initial deadline, Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund has finished paying $629 million to International Petroleum Investment Co. as part of a settlement reached during arbitration over its alleged failure to make debt payments to the United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund, local media outlets reported Wednesday.



UAE-owned IPIC had said in a regulatory statement issued on Aug. 1 that the fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd, missed a July 31 deadline to fork over nearly $629 million that would go toward a $1.2 billion settlement. The...

