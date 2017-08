Susman Godfrey Seeks To Helm Valeant Insider Trading Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Susman Godfrey LLP and Entwistle & Cappucci LLP urged a California federal judge Tuesday to appoint them co-lead counsel for a proposed class action alleging Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Bill Ackman’s hedge fund engaged in an insider trading scheme that cost derivatives investors billions.



Susman Godfrey has a “nationwide reputation for excellence” litigating complex class actions, while Entwistle & Cappucci has “extensive experience” prosecuting securities class actions, according to the filing. The court also should appoint institutional investor Timber Hill LLC, which brought the suit, as lead...

To view the full article, register now.