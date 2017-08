Fla. Court Says Med Mal Jury Was Misled, Nixes Defense Win

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday overturned a jury verdict clearing a doctor accused of failing to diagnose a woman’s breast cancer, saying an error made by the trial judge allowed the doctor to present an argument that misled or confused the jury and deprived the patient of a fair trial.



In a 2-1 ruling, a Third District Court of Appeal panel tossed the defense verdict in a suit brought by patient Hortensia Martin accusing radiologist Dr. Jorge Jose Sowers of analyzing a mammogram and finding...

To view the full article, register now.