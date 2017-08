Fla. Appeals Court Reverses $13M Smoking Death Verdict

Law360, Miami (August 30, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a $13 million jury verdict in favor of a widow whose husband died of smoking-related lung cancer, ruling that a lower court erred by allowing several surgeon general's reports on cigarettes into evidence at trial against Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.



Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal agreed with the tobacco companies that the reports were inadmissible hearsay and remanded the case for a new trial of the claims brought by Rose Pollari on behalf...

