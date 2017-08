Insurance Countersuit Against Kanye Highlights Drug Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Syndicates of insurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London responded in California federal court Tuesday to pop star Kanye West’s suit alleging he’s owed $10 million for the cancellation of his 2016 tour with a countersuit of their own, pointing to his contract’s apparent stipulations about the use of drugs and alcohol.



The syndicates refuted claims filed in August by West’s touring company, Very Good Touring Inc., that he was cooperative with insurance companies after he checked into a hospital during an alleged mental breakdown that necessitated the...

