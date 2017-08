Quarles & Brady Owes $16M Over Loan Advice, Lender Says

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A lending company has asked a California federal court to hand it a win in its $16 million fraud and legal malpractice suit against Quarles & Brady LLP, saying the firm withheld information when assessing its client’s ability to repay a loan and flouted an obligation to be upfront with the lender.



Quarles & Brady had a duty to act in the interest of lender GemCap Lending I LLC when assessing its client Crop USA Insurance Agency Inc. for a GemCap loan, the lender claimed, saying...

To view the full article, register now.