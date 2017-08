SF, County Ask To Bar Trump's Sanctuary Order Permanently

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT) -- California's Santa Clara County and the city of San Francisco are making a bid to block permanently the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold federal funds from so-called "sanctuary cities,” the local governments said Wednesday.



The county said it plans to file a motion to convert an existing preliminary injunction into a permanent measure. San Francisco filed a motion for summary judgment that made a similar request on Wednesday.



“The County of Santa Clara has a state-mandated duty to protect the health and...

