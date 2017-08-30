Chinese National Admits Buying Test Scores In Visa Scheme

Law360, Boston (August 30, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national on Wednesday admitted paying another person to take English-language college entrance exams on her behalf in Massachusetts, setting her up for deportation.



Xiaomeng Cheng, speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, told U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Massachusetts that she conspired to defraud the United States by having someone else use her identification and take the test of English as a foreign language exam, or TOEFL, to get into Arizona State University.



By passing the TOEFL exam with fraudulent scores and getting into ASU,...

