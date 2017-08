3rd Circ. Overturns $1M Award In Suit Against Pa. Hospital

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday tossed a lower court's $1 million award to a former university student who was dismissed from a Pennsylvania hospital clinical program after she refused to take a drug test, finding the medical center and two others aren't liable to her.



The appeals panel reversed a summary judgment award given to former Bloomsburg University student Angela Borrell, who was working with Geisinger Medical Center through a nurse anesthetist program but was fired after saying she wouldn't take a drug test in...

