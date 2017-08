Aetna Faces Another Suit Over HIV Drug Info Disclosure

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A California policyholder this week became the latest to sue Aetna Inc. over the exposure of confidential HIV-related information through a window on envelopes mailed to roughly 12,000 individuals, alleging the insurer was negligent and breached state privacy and breach notification laws.



The complaint filed Monday in state court took aim at Aetna for its "utter failure" to protect and safeguard members' protected health information, or PHI, and other sensitive personal data in a recent mailing that contained instructions on filling HIV prevention and treatment prescriptions....

To view the full article, register now.