Net Neutrality Comments Marked By Duplicates, Study Says

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The vast majority of comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission on net neutrality originated from form letters, according to a study commissioned by a lobbying group that was released Wednesday.



The report, commissioned by Broadband for America and written by data-analysis company Emprata LLC, analyzed 21.7 million comments and attributed the “overwhelming majority” of them to form letters. The number of unique comments amounted to only 1.7 million, and nearly all of those favored maintaining net neutrality, the study said.



The analysis was conducted in...

