Electric Car Co., Lithium Battery Co. Row Sent To Arbitration

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday ordered a lithium battery manufacturer and a Hong Kong electric vehicle company to arbitrate their dispute over a business venture gone bad, relying on a clause in their contract stipulating that venue questions had to be addressed through arbitration.



Maryland-based Townsend Ventures LLC and its companies, XALT Energy LLC and subsidiary XALT Energy MI LLC, which design and manufacture certain lithium batteries and energy storage systems, had sued Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd. and its subsidiary, Billion Energy Holdings...

To view the full article, register now.