DirecTV Can’t Omit Customer Subscriptions From SC Income

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina appeals court has ruled against DirecTV on the $14 million question of whether the satellite television provider can exclude customer subscription sales from its state taxable corporate income, agreeing with the South Carolina Department of Revenue that the subscription income comes from activity in the state.



DirecTV had sought to exclude sales of South Carolina customer subscriptions from the percentage of the company’s gross receipts apportioned, or allocated, to the state on the grounds that the income-producing activity for those sales was content...

To view the full article, register now.