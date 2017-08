Apple Tells Fed. Circ. PTAB Rightly Invalidated VirnetX Patents

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit should leave undisturbed Patent Trial and Appeal Board findings that slashed two VirnetX Inc. patents covering secure communications, Apple Inc. has told the court, arguing that the PTAB reached the correct conclusions using the right process.



With its opening brief Tuesday, the tech giant hit back against VirnetX’s contentions that the board should have halted the re-examination proceedings, stopping short of invalidation, after the Federal Circuit upheld the patents’ validity.



Apple argues that the board is not obligated to halt its proceedings until...

To view the full article, register now.