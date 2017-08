Full 9th Circ. To Hear School Employee's Equal Pay Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday agreed to rehear en banc a math consultant’s pay discrimination case against a California school superintendent after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and others chimed in that the school’s pay policy undermines federal compensation law.



A three-judge panel had in April vacated a district court’s order denying a summary judgment bid from Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino, who was sued in his official capacity by school employee Aileen Rizo, court records show. Yovino had argued Rizo’s pay was...

To view the full article, register now.