Walmart Worker's $5.5M Verdict Capped At $300K In Bias Case

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Wednesday reduced a $5.5 million jury award to a Walmart employee to the $300,000 maximum allowed by statute for the man’s claims that he was retaliated against for complaining of race discrimination, but added nearly $240,000 in economic damages to the award.



In a 22-page order, U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden partially granted Wal-Mart Stores Inc.’s bid to reduce the noneconomic and punitive damages awarded by a jury earlier this year to Michael Barham, slashing the $5.5 million award to...

