Texas Sen. Can't Undo Atty's DQ In Securities Fraud Case

Law360, Dallas (August 31, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday rejected an argument from Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti that the defense attorney he retained in a criminal securities fraud case involving a fracking sand company was wrongly disqualified based on a conflict with a former client who’s expected to testify against Uresti.



U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra affirmed a disqualification order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad that knocked out Watts Guerra LLP's Mikal Watts from representing Uresti, saying the potential conflict of interest was enough to keep Watts...

