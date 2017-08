Dell, LG Chem Settle Price-Fixing Claims In Battery MDL

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 31, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- LG Chem has reached an agreement to settle claims by Dell that the company participated in a conspiracy to fix prices for lithium-ion batteries, according to papers filed in a California federal court Wednesday.



The settlement resolves the allegations against LG Chem America Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. by Dell Inc. and Dell Products LP, according to the stipulation of dismissal. The filing did not detail the nature of the agreement reached between the two companies.



Representatives of the parties did not immediately respond to requests...

