Tutoring Co. Head Asks For 2 Years In $33M Kickback Scheme

Law360, Springfield (August 31, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for an Illinois man behind a tutoring company that doled out kickbacks as part of a scheme to steal $33 million in federal funds urged the court on Wednesday to sentence him to no more than two years in prison because of his reputation as a generous community member and prior clean record.



Kabir Kassam and his father Jowhar Soultanali were the architects of a scheme to defraud the federal government of tutoring funds won under the No Child Left Behind Act, recruiting others along...

