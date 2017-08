Mobster's Case Remanded Over Money Laundering Atty

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit Wednesday sent convicted mobster Salvatore Pelullo's case back to the district court to resolve if his trial attorney had been too distracted by his own investigation for money laundering to provide Pelullo an adequate defense.



In a two-page order the panel remanded Pelullo’s case to district court for fact-finding and determinations on his claim that J. Michael Farrell provided him with inadequate counsel at his 2015 trial because Farrell was himself under investigation for laundering drug money, but declined to rule on a...

