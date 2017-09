EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Redaction Flub May Undermine Libor Case

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Justice lawyers made a potentially serious error in a Libor-rigging case against a former Deutsche Bank trader Wednesday when they mistakenly revealed the nature of testimony he was compelled to give to U.K. authorities in a separate probe.



The DOJ partially redacted a motion to conceal the content of former Deutsche Bank trader Gavin Black’s testimony before the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority out of concern it could taint the DOJ’s Libor-rigging case against him. But the DOJ lawyers failed to properly excise the...

To view the full article, register now.