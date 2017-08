Texas Ban On 'Sanctuary Cities' Blocked By Fed. Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge stopped the Lone Star State from enacting most of Senate Bill 4, a law that seeks to prevent so-called sanctuary cities from opting out of federal immigration efforts, finding that most of the law’s provisions are unconstitutional.



U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, granting a motion for preliminary injunction on the law, penned a 94-page ruling that left S.B. 4 mostly toothless, allowing Texas to suggest to local law enforcement that officers ask lawfully stopped individuals about their immigration status but not...

To view the full article, register now.