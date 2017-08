ICC Stats Show Regionally Diverse Caseload For 2016

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration said Thursday that nearly half of all new cases filed in 2016 involved three or more parties, with an increasing number of ICC proceedings involving disputes tied to Latin American, Asian and African regions.



The ICC addressed what it said was the increased caseload and “growing importance of arbitration” in those regions when rolling out its full statistical report for 2016. In addition to hearing complex multiparty cases, 20 percent of which involved more than five parties,...

To view the full article, register now.