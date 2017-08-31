Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 31, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP and Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz LLP topped this week's list of legal lions after a federal judge tossed Sarah Palin's defamation suit against their client, The New York Times, while two plaintiffs law firms landed on the lambs list after the Seventh Circuit threw out a "worthless” settlement they reached in an MDL over the size of Subway's sandwiches.



Legal Lions



U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff dismissed Sarah Palin's defamation suit against The New York Times on Tuesday over an...

To view the full article, register now.