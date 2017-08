Air Force Lifts F-35 Altitude Restrictions At Arizona Base

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Altitude restrictions on F-35 flights, which were imposed earlier this summer at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona following reports of hypoxia-like symptoms from pilots of the aircraft, were lifted on Wednesday, according to news reports.



U.S. Air Force investigators still haven’t determined why five pilots had symptoms that seemed like oxygen deprivation during F-35A training flights between May 2 and June 8, according to military news site Defense News. On June 13, the Air Force suspended flight operations at the base to allow investigators from...

