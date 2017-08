WTO Dispute Roundup: US Can't Break Appellate Logjam

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest look at the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. punts on moving to resolve the current impasse over vacant Appellate Body seats while disputes over aircraft subsidies and agricultural quotas hit early roadblocks.



Appellate Body Turmoil Continues



Thursday’s DSB meeting concluded with the members no closer to a solution over how to grapple with three looming vacancies on the WTO’s seven-member Appellate Body, which was beset by procedural delays even before it faced the threat of losing members.



The most immediate...

To view the full article, register now.