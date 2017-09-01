Insurers May Be Stuck Between Rock And A Hard Place: Part 2

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Last week, in National Fair Housing Alliance v. Travelers Indemn. Co., No. 1:16-cv-00928-JDB (D.D.C. Aug. 21, 2017), a district court in Washington, D.C., ruled not only that insurers may be sued for disparate impact, but that they may be liable under the Fair Housing Act for the disparate impact of someone else’s conduct. Part 1 of this article described the background and rulings in the National Fair Housing case. Part 2 will evaluate the ruling in the broader context of rules governing insurance underwriting and rating...

To view the full article, register now.