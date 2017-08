Carlyle Group Scores $84.8M Loan For Calif. Campus

Law360, Minneapolis (August 31, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group has scored $84.78 million in refinancing for a two-building office campus in North San Jose, California, according to an announcement on Thursday from Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, which brokered the deal for Carlyle.



The loan is for 4300 and 4400 N. First St., which has a total of 376,664 square feet, and is located in Silicon Valley's Innovation Triangle submarket. HFF did not disclose lender information in its announcement on Thursday. The loan is for five years at a floating rate.



"The 8.26-acre...

