Intellectual Ventures Hit With Fee Shift In Patent Fight

Law360, Wilmington (August 31, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge ruled Thursday that nonpracticing entity Intellectual Ventures LLC should cover a portion of computer security company Trend Micro Inc.’s legal fees, based on an “unusual” circumstance of an expert witness changing his position during a patent trial and later admitting he had done so.



Ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said that Intellectual Ventures' conduct was “exceptional” under the standards set by the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Octane Fitness LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness Inc.,...

