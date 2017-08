NJ Paramedic Slaps Hospital With Whistleblower Suit

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Cooper Health System has been hit with a whistleblower suit in New Jersey state court by a paramedic who alleges his firing for falling asleep on the job was actually retaliation for his complaints about alleged regulatory missteps, poor patient treatment and possible billing fraud.



The lawsuit filed Monday by former paramedic Michael Tallant, an emergency medical technician for Camden, New Jersey-based Cooper Health since November 2015, alleges he was suspended, then terminated, shortly after he filed his second complaint about the alleged wrongdoing with the...

