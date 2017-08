Paul Hastings Says Doral Trustee's Clawback Claims Still Fail

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP asked a New York bankruptcy court Wednesday to again stop an attempt by the trustee of bankrupt Doral Financial Corp. to claw back $3.9 million in payments to the firm, saying the trustee's amended complaint still lacks sufficient detail.



The law firm sought partial dismissal of an amended clawback complaint filed two weeks ago, saying that like the initial complaint, which was dismissed three weeks ago, the latest version provides insufficient proof that the contested payments were from DFC and not a subsidiary....

