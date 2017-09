Tenn. High Court Flips Nix Of $750K Verdict In Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a lower appellate court's decision to toss a jury's $750,000 verdict in a wrongful death suit over allegedly negligent medical treatment, saying the patient's widower did not file the suit in a representative capacity, so it is not void under state law.



In a unanimous ruling, the state's highest court overturned a Court of Appeals reversal of the jury verdict in a suit filed by Denver Hartley accusing Dr. James William Branson and Trinity Hospital of failing to diagnose...

To view the full article, register now.